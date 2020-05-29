BRADLEY — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle as he walked across North Kinzie Avenue at Armour Road on Friday morning.
Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said Jerry Shoemaker, 63, of Bourbonnais, was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:17 a.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.
Shoemaker had left Menards and was crossing Kinzie Avenue when he was struck by a southbound vehicle, Gessner said.
Bradley police are investigating the accident.
