BOURBONNAIS — Before attending the bench dedication for Karen Bailey, retired 27-year BBCHS nurse who died of breast cancer in May, her longtime friend Nancy Schiffner searched online for “how to keep from crying” while speaking at a memorial service.

Whatever advice the internet provided was certainly put to the test Tuesday evening as Schiffner joined a gathering of more than 50 around Bailey’s new memorial bench at Perry Farm Park.

“She took care of anyone who needed her kindness, her willingness to listen, and her love,” Schiffner said of her former colleague at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Reporter

Stephanie Markham joined the Daily Journal in February 2020 as the education reporter. She focuses on school boards as well as happenings and trends in local schools. She earned her B.A. in journalism from Eastern Illinois University.

