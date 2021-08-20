PEOTONE — Like most other festivals and events, the annual Will County Fair was canceled last year due to COVID-19. On Wednesday, not only is the fair making its return to the Will County Fairgrounds, but it is also celebrating 60 years of partnership with Luehrs Ideal Rides.
“The fact that they have been at our fair for 60 years is phenomenal in today’s world,” said Lois Meyer, the fair’s treasurer, who credits the longevity to friendships.
“Their parents started it and were friends with the fair board and now we’re down to the second and third generation and have similar board members and it just develops into a friendship," Meyer said.
Luehrs has a reputation of long-term relationships with a number of Illinois and Indiana festivals and fairs, including Bourbonnais Friendship Festival.
Meyer shared that Luehrs is a family operation with “a clean-cut staff.” All employees are drug tested and wear uniforms that are cleaned nightly.
To celebrate the anniversary, the first day of the fair will offer $1 admission courtesy of the Will County Fair Association, and $1 food and $1 rides courtesy of Luehrs. Meyer said that the association is looking forward to drawing a “large crowd after not having a fair last year.”
The fair runs through Sunday and features daily events, including demolition derbies, tractor pulls, a chili cook-off, games, magic shows and more. For the full schedule of events and ticket information, go to the 2021 Will County Fair event page on Facebook or willcountyfair.org.
