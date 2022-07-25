top story PHOTOS: Hot air balloons take flight in Peotone Daily Journal/Cam Brennan Jul 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 The crowd looks on as a hot air balloon inflates Saturday during the Peotone Hot Air Balloon Festival at the Will County Fairgrounds. Daily Journal/Cam Brennan Event workers fire the burner to keep a hot air balloon floating Saturday during the Peotone Hot Air Balloon Festival. Daily Journal/Cam Brennan A hot air balloon looms over the main stage as smoke from the laser show fills the air. Daily Journal/Cam Brennan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hot air balloons of all designs hit the sky in Peotone this weekend during the two-day Peotone Hot Air Balloon Festival at the Will County Fairgrounds.The family-friendly festival had live music, a kids zone, vendors and more. Tethered balloon rides were available for purchase. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Stories Articles Images Commented ArticlesKankakee mother, father killed in Ga. crashKankakee police investigating homicide of juvenilePembroke man looks to market his patented inventionArrests made in string of burglaries in Iroquois CountyKankakee police investigate July 12 incident near the depotISP investigates fatal crash involving motorcycle in Iroquois CountyDeath notices: July 19, 2022Death notices: July 21, 2022'My mother was murdered:' Menz daughter speaks of pain, healingDeputies arrest man on multiple charges Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
