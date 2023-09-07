top story One person dead following accident in Peotone Daily Journal staff report Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Sep 7, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PEOTONE — The Peotone Police Department is investigating a fatal accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian Wednesday.At 7:52 p.m., officers responded to Illinois Route 50 at the intersection with Corning Avenue for the accident, according to a press release from Peotone police.A vehicle driven by a 17-year-old from Peotone struck a 61-year-old man from Peotone.Manhattan Fire Department transported the man to a Kankakee hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the release said.The driver of the vehicle was treated and released at the scene.Illinois Route 50 was closed for several hours. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jeff Bonty Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Bonty Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you