PEOTONE — One person was found dead in a structure fire early this morning in Peotone, according to a press release from the Peotone Fire Protection District (PFPD).
At approximately 12:22 a.m., PFPD responded to a reported structure fire in a multi-family apartment building at 501 S. Schroeder Ave., the release said.
The first units arrived within five minutes of the initial of dispatch and crews reported smoke showing from the second floor, according to the release. Additional personnel and equipment were called.
Firefighters entered the second floor and found heavy smoke conditions, the release said.
As crews searched, they found a victim deceased in the bedroom, according to PFPD. A search of the remaining units confirmed no other residents were inside.
Crews extinguished the fire and got the situation under control within 30 minutes, according to the release.
Fire damage was contained to the apartment, but smoke and water damage extended throughout the other apartments, the release said. The Red Cross is assisting with the displaced residents.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the release said.
Manhattan, Monee, Beecher, Manteno, Frankfort, University Park, New Lenox, Mokena, Crete Township, Steger Estates, Wilmington, Bourbonnais, Crete, Country Club Hills, Grant Park, Richton Park and Orland Fire Departments all responded to the incident, according to PFPD.
MABAS Division 19 Investigators, MABAS 27 Investigators, the Arson Investigators Task Force and the Office of the State Fire Marshal Arson Investigator responded to conduct the fire investigation.
