rathje mill

The six-story Rathje Mill is Peotone's historic skyscraper.

 Phil Angelo

Peotone is a small town with a big landmark.

Founded in 1856, Peotone sits north of the Kankakee County-Will County line. The town was listed with 4,150 residents in the latest Census, a number virtually unchanged from 2010, when it had only eight fewer.

It is a town where single-family homeownership is very strong. Nearly three-fourths of residents own their own home. And the predominant style is for a single-family detached home. Seventy percent of the housing stock is a free-standing home, as opposed to condominiums, or any type of multi-unit building.

Recommended for you