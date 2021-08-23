TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A freshman student at Indiana State University from Peotone, Dylan McConkey, was found dead, Indiana State University police said Sunday.
The ISU Police Department said McConkey's roommates found him at Cromwell Hall. He was 18.
The investigation is ongoing by ISUPD, the Terre Haute Police Department and the Vigo County Coroner's Office. The autopsy is scheduled for Monday, ISU communications officials said.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Dylan’s family,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said in a press release. “This is a terrible tragedy, and we offer our most fervent thoughts and prayers to his family."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.