PEOTONE — Peotone High School closed to in-person instruction Tuesday and will remain closed to students for two weeks through Oct. 19.
The closure was in response to two positive COVID-19 cases at the high school, reported Oct. 4 and 5.
The shift to remote learning started Wednesday.
Oct. 20 will be the first day back for in-person instruction.
In a letter to families and staff Monday, Superintendent Steve Stein said the district is unaware if the two cases are connected.
Students considered “close contacts” as a result of the positive cases were informed individually by the district.
The district is asking families to contact high school administration or the school nurse if their child tests positive during the temporary closure.
The closure is only affecting Peotone High School and not the other district buildings. The closure also means all PHS sports and activities are canceled during this time.
“I know this is very disappointing to all of us, especially since the school year got off to such a great start in all of the Peotone 207-U buildings,” Stein said in the letter. “We will get back on track but first we must take care to make certain these recent positive cases do not lead to a wider outbreak within PHS.”
PHS is following an A/B schedule divided by last names in which students attend in-person instruction two to three days per week and engage in remote learning on the other school days.
In-person school days also are shortened to three hours and 45 minutes, with an hour and 15 minutes of remote learning assigned after school. PHS class sizes are limited to 10 to 15 students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!