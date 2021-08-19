PEOTONE — Earlier this week, the Will County Coroner’s Office identified Kendra D. Morgan, 49, of Peotone, as the person who died in a fire at an apartment complex in Peotone on Aug. 14.
Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene in the 500 block of Schroeder Avenue, according to the Peotone Fire Protection District.
At approximately 12:22 a.m., firefighters responded to the multi-family apartment building after a report of a structure fire.
Morgan’s body was found in a second-floor apartment, PFPD said.
The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending the outcome of police, fire, autopsy and toxicological reports.
Fire damage was contained to the apartment, but smoke and water damage extended throughout the other apartments, according PFPD.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
