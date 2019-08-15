KANKAKEE — Ed Pentuic will become the new chief public defender for Kankakee County on Sept. 1
Pentuic was selected by a majority of the judges in 21st judicial circuit, which consists of Kankakee and Iroquois counties. He will replace Gus Regas, who is retiring Aug. 31.
Pentuic will become the first full-time chief public defender with an annual salary of $149,857.20.
The county board approved making the position full time earlier this year.
Chief Judge Michael Kramer told the board’s criminal justice committee in June a full-time chief public defender was needed because of an increasing caseload.
“This is a small investment to ensure our court system is meeting its constitutional duty by providing adequate counsel to those who cannot afford it,” Kramer said at the meeting.
Pentuic and Emile Capriotti were the only full-time defenders. Pentuic has been a full-time public defender since Dec. 1, 2018. There are 11 part-time defenders.
“I’m very excited to get this opportunity,” Pentuic said.
He was one of four finalists interviewed. There were at least 10 people who applied.
Prior to becoming a public defender, Pentuic was an assistant state’s attorney in Kankakee County for 23 years. He was fired from that position Sept. 7, 2018, by current State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.
“I think my experience (as a prosecutor) gives me insight to offer as a public defender,” Pentuic said. “I look forward to safeguarding defendants rights under the law.”
Pentuic said he looks forward to working with the county board to improve the public defenders’ office.
He also looks forward to working with Rowe.
“We’ve talked about streamlining the process to expedite resolution of cases that benefit the defendant and the state,” Pentuic said.
Pentuic served as an assistant state’s attorney in Rock Island County five years before coming to Kankakee. He earned his bachelor’s degree from University of Illinois-Chicago and his law degree from DePaul University.
Pentuic’s wife, Kimberley Donald, is an attorney in Kankakee. They have two sons and live in Kankakee.
