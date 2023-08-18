Daily Journal logo

Nicor Gas announced $100,000 in environmental stewardship grants for organizations and nonprofits across the company’s service territory that are committed to providing equitable access to natural green spaces and enhancing sustainability activities that make a meaningful impact.

One of the 21 grant recipients is Redd Sage Farms Ltd., located in Pembroke Township, which, according to a news release, "supports the establishment of a thriving pollinator habitat that complements and bolsters the existing community conservation initiatives dedicated to preserving indigenous flora and fauna."

Nicor awarded 21 organizations with grants up to $5,000 to support their environmental initiative. Redd Sage received $5,000.

