Pembroke schools: Lorenzo Smith Elementary School

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Daily Journal staff report

HOPKINS PARK — Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259 was recently awarded a grant to implement high-impact tutoring to provide academic support to students struggling to recover from the pandemic.

The district received $33,832 to support students for the remainder of this school year.

