...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST /7 AM
EST/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds gusting to 50 mph, blowing and drifting snow,
and dangerously cold wind chills expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Illinois and
northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Blowing snow will result in near white out conditions
in rural and open areas along north to south oriented roadways.
In additional to greatly reduced visibilities, snow will drift
over north to south roads, resulting in snow covered roads and
hazardous travel conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30
degrees below zero can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.
Weather Alert
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, west storm-force winds to 50 kt
and significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet expected.
For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a
rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability.
Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize
or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The largest waves will occur offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Students gather in the greenhouse at Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary School, which will be expanded along with the school's media center using a $10,000 donation from Nicor's African-American Employee Resource Group En-RAPPORT.
PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259 will be expanding both the greenhouse and media center at Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary School using a $10,000 donation from Nicor’s African-American Employee Resource Group En-RAPPORT.
Superintendent Nicole Terrell-Smith accepted the donation for the district Dec. 13 in the Lorenzo Smith Library.
Also present for the donation were members of the Pembroke School Board, representatives from Nicor and United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois counties, members of the LRS Greenhouse Club and students of the LRS Media Club.
“We are grateful for the generous gift from Nicor,” Terrell-Smith said in a news release. “Financial commitments like this one are a critical component to funding these innovative initiatives and we look forward to our ongoing partnership."
The LRS Media Center is expected to be ready by January 2023.
