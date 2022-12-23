pembroke greenhouse

Students gather in the greenhouse at Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary School, which will be expanded along with the school's media center using a $10,000 donation from Nicor's African-American Employee Resource Group En-RAPPORT.

 Submitted photo

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Pembroke Community Consolidated School District 259 will be expanding both the greenhouse and media center at Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary School using a $10,000 donation from Nicor’s African-American Employee Resource Group En-RAPPORT.

Superintendent Nicole Terrell-Smith accepted the donation for the district Dec. 13 in the Lorenzo Smith Library.

Also present for the donation were members of the Pembroke School Board, representatives from Nicor and United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois counties, members of the LRS Greenhouse Club and students of the LRS Media Club.

