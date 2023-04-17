Pembroke Township celebration (copy)

State and local leaders cut the ribbon in celebration on Jan. 23 at Lorenzo Smith Elementary School regarding natural gas service finally coming to Pembroke Township.

 Courtesy of IL GOP

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Construction continues on the Nicor Gas natural gas main that will supply Pembroke Township and the village of Hopkins Park.

The company is installing approximately 30 miles to bring service.

According to Nicor officials, the cost of the project is more than $8 million.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

