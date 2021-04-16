SPRINGFIELD — Legislation to bring natural gas to Pembroke Township and Hopkins Park is moving on to the Illinois Senate.
HB 3404, which is sponsored by State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, was approved 88-14 Thursday with a bipartisan vote.
“This legislation makes a decades-old dream of extending natural gas service to Pembroke Township a reality,” Haas said in a statement.
The legislation would give Nicor Gas the ability to serve the community of Hopkins Park by installing up to 500 feet of natural gas main per customer in designated hardship areas, which are defined by the U.S. Census Tracts and Department of Housing and Urban Development, at no charge to the served customers.
“Our neighbors currently lack utilities and services that so many of us take for granted,” Hass said. “Today, we made significant headway in finally changing that. Extending natural gas service will not only offer residents safe, affordable and clean energy, but it will also encourage economic development, attract new businesses and create jobs.
“Environmentally, the shift to a less carbon-intensive fuel will considerably reduce harmful emissions. This is a win-win-win.”
Hopkins Mayor Mark Hodge said the efforts of Haas and State State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, are appreciated by the township’s residents.
“We are very fortunate to have legislators such as them,” he said. “This will help reduce heating bills, get a cheaper rate for heating [Lorenzo R. Smith Elementary School] and be good for our water system. We have a lot of bursts pipes during the winter. And other companies will find the township as desirable.
“It shows we have momentum.”
Pembroke Township Supervisor-elect Sam Payton said ensuring the pipeline becomes a reality was one reason he ran against current supervisor Brenda Miles.
“I can see the bill [passing] and see the future of Pembroke, the Nestlé plant and the jobs it will bring,” Payton said. “I’m excited.”
Joyce said he will guide the bill through the Senate. He sponsored a companion bill that awaits action by the full senate.
“No natural gas pipeline serves Pembroke Township, which forces 2,100 residents to rely on propane, wood-burning stoves and electric space heaters,” Joyce said in a news release.
“Not only would this pipeline make residents’ lives easier, but the installation would also help bring new jobs to Pembroke. This effort dates back a couple of decades, and I’m thrilled to be the sponsor of this transformative legislation in the Senate.”
Joyce secured $1 million in state funding last year that will pay for residents to convert their homes to natural gas service.
“I am truly humbled to have received the support of so many of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, from across the state,” Haas said in the release. “I am grateful to Sen. Joyce for carrying this bill in the Senate and eager to ensure it crosses the finish line for our constituents.”
The project has the backing of U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, Kankakee County Board, Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.
Nicor Gas’ current tariff only allows the company to install 200 feet per customer at no charge.
The remaining distance would typically be paid for by the residents or community.
In a January 2020 meeting, Nicor officials said it has identified 400 homes and 22 businesses for possible service in the project estimated to cost $8 million.
