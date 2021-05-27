SPRINGFIELD — A bill that would bring natural gas service to Hopkins Park and Pembroke Township is scheduled for a vote before the full Illinois Senate this week.
State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, said Senate Bill 2393 is among “a million bills” state legislators are dealing with as the legislative session nears its May 31 deadline.
“We’ll get it voted on and then it goes back to the House because it was amended,” Joyce said. “We made a few changes that brought more people onboard.”
The legislation passed the Illinois House in April.
State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, sponsored the measure. It was approved 88-14 Thursday with a bipartisan vote.
“This legislation makes a decades-old dream of extending natural gas service to Pembroke Township a reality,” Haas said as the legislation was moved to the Senate.
The legislation would give Nicor Gas the ability to serve the community of Hopkins Park by installing up to 500 feet of natural gas main per customer in designated hardship areas, which are defined by the U.S. Census Tracts and Department of Housing and Urban Development, at no charge to the served customers.
The project has the backing of U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, Kankakee County Board, Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.
Nicor Gas’ current tariff only allows the company to install 200 feet per customer at no charge.
The remaining distance would typically be paid for by the residents or community.
In a January 2020 meeting, Nicor officials said it has identified 400 homes and 22 businesses for possible service in the project estimated to cost $8 million.
