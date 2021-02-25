KANKAKEE — A 49-year-old woman was taken to a Kankakee hospital Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle while crossing Court Street, according to police.
The victim was conscious when transported to the hospital, police said.
Kankakee police said officers responded at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a hit and run in the 1600 block of East Court Street.
When officers arrived, they learned the woman was crossing Court Street going north when she was struck by a vehicle traveling west on Court Street. The vehicle did not stop, police said.
The vehicle was described as a dark-colored Chevy Impala.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.