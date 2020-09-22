KANKAKEE — Proposed amendments to Kankakee’s municipal code would increase the compensation for the Kankakee’s mayor — beginning on May 1, 2021 — from nearly $69,000 to $98,000 annually.
Such a move would result in a pay increase of 42.7 percent during an economic climate marked by high unemployment and economic uncertainty tied to the global pandemic, some Kankakee City Council members said in opposition of the proposed amendment to the city’s municipal code.
The item was removed from the agenda at Monday’s city council meeting as Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said that council members sought to further discuss the matter.
The amendment — included in the council’s meeting documents — would raise the mayor’s current mayoral salary of $62,669 to $80,000. It would have also increased the mayor’s annual pay for being the liquor control officer from $6,000 to $12,000 and create the new position of cannabis control commissioner, at $6,000 annually.
The $98,000 total does not include the $8,400 annual meeting pay the mayor receives to be chairperson of the Kankakee Regional Wastewater Utility board of directors.
The ordinance would have also increased the city clerk’s base salary of $43,212 to $50,000 — an increase of nearly 16 percent.
Council members’ salaries — which range from $10,7500 to $11,813 — depending on when they joined the council and whether annual cost-of-living increases were accepted, would be raised to $15,000.
The mayoral salary was increased to $50,000 in 2008 and with yearly 1.5 percent cost-of-living increases, the current yearly salary is just under $63,000. That figure is strictly the mayoral salary, not other duties such as liquor commissioner.
At Monday’s meeting, not one council member spoke in favor of an increase in their compensation.
In fact, several spoke out against the move.
Ald. David Crawford, R-3, said he would favor a 25 percent pay reduction for council members. “Now is not the time to be giving out raises,” he said.
Cherry Malone Marshall, D-1, agreed and noted she is deeply against any raises. Fred Tetter, D-7, said given all that is going on currently, the council should be thinking of trimming expenses or at the very least, holding expenses to where they are.
Wells-Armstrong said the pay increases are about “equity and fairness” for what people do. She noted in her role as mayor, she oversees a workforce of nearly 300. She also noted most communities have either city administrators or city managers which basically operate their communities on a day-to-day basis.
In Kankakee, she noted, there is no such position and the responsibilities of the office continue to grow. She noted when the mayor’s pay was raised in 2008, the Kankakee mayor did not have to deal with legalized video gaming, nor legalized cannabis. She noted there was no such thing as a website or social media.
She noted the proposal is about paying people what she labeled a “living wage.”
After the council meeting, Ald. Chris Curtis, R-6, who is running for mayor in the April 2021 municipal election, posted on Facebook that at a time when small businesses, restaurants and other organizations are struggling to stay afloat, it is “unconscionable” to be voting for any raise, let alone substantial raises for elected officials.
He said the downturn in the economy will only add to the difficulties of crafting the next budget in mid 2021.
“I am sure this [potential pay increase] will cause significant outrage among the citizens of Kankakee which would be warranted.”
