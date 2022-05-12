President Eisenhower in Kankakee

At Kankakee’s Civic Auditorium in 1962, former President Dwight David Eisenhower was the keynote speaker for a breakfast event honoring U.S. Representative Leslie C. Arends of Melvin, Ill. Arends, who served in Congress from 1935 to 1974, and represented Kankakee County for many years.

 Kankakee County Museum Photo Archive

1894 & 1898: President William McKinley visited Kankakee twice, once on Nov. 1, 1894 while he was campaigning for governor of Ohio and on Oct. 15, 1898 while he was president.

1901: Former Presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan was a featured speaker at a Chautauqua meeting held at Gougar’s Grove on the Kankakee River.

1920: Presidential candidate Warren G. Harding make a campaign stop on October 18 at Kankakee’s Illinois Central Railroad depot.

1952: Vice-Presidential candidate Richard M. Nixon makes a “whistle stop” campaign appearance, speaking from a train stopped at Kankakee’s IC Depot on October 24.

1962, September 14: Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower speaks at Civic Auditorium at breakfast honor of U.S. Representative Leslie Arends. Thousands of spectators lined local streets to seek Eisenhower’s motorcade.

1976: Former President Ronald Reagan visited both Kankakee County and Will County in 1976 while campaigning for the Republican nomination against Gerald Ford. Reagan spoke to 600 people at a breakfast speech at the Holiday Inn in Bradley on Feb. 13, 1976.

2004: Former President Barack Obama visited Kankakee County twice. In September 2004, Obama visited Morning Star Baptist Church. On Feb. 18, 2005, while a senator, Obama gave a speech at the Hilton Garden Inn.

