KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Police Department will have new leadership as Chief Robin Passwater announced his retirement from the force he has been a part of for 33 years.

Passwater has been chief since being sworn into office in May 2021. Passwater was the first appointment of then-new Mayor Chris Curtis.

Passwater's final day on the only police department he has ever served will be June 16.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

