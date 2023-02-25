Party City closing in Bradley

A sign that says “Closing this location only” is displayed on the Party City in Bradley’s shopping center near the Walmart.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BRADLEY — Party City announced Thursday it will be closing 22 stores, including the location at the Bradley Commons shopping center at 2060 N. Illinois Route 50.

The Bradley Commons complex is anchored by the Kohl’s department store and the Super Walmart.

Party City, based in Woodcliff Lake, N.J., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Jan. 18, according to published reports. The party-supplies retailer said it will auction off 12 stores in six states and close another 10 in February, with the possibility that more will close later, according to documents filed in bankruptcy court Thursday.

