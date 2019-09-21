Daily Journal staff report
The Partnership for a Healthy Community is bringing Terie Dreussi-Smith, co-author of “Bridges Out of Poverty” and “Bridges to Health and Healthcare” to Kankakee County for an all-day training Oct. 7. The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at GatheringPoint Church in Bourbonnais.
Through the training workshop, community members will gain an in-depth understanding of how to address root causes of poverty, support individuals as they build resources and cultivate a sustainable and healthy Kankakee County.
Cost to participate is $35 plus a small registration fee. Food trucks will be on-site for attendees to purchase lunch.
Continuing education credits, which are included in the cost, are offered through Kankakee Community College for nurses, counselors, dieticians, occupational, physical and respiratory therapists. Professional development hours are offered for teachers.
Spots are limited. Register on Eventbrite at bit.ly/kcbridges.
For more information, call Alysha Basel at the Kankakee County Health Department 815-802-9400.
