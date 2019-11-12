BRADLEY — The 34th annual Bradley Lighted Christmas parade will be Dec. 6 and the village is still welcoming businesses, organizations, groups and individuals to join the festivities.
"Christmas Counts" is the theme of the 2019 parade.
The creative and adventuresome are encouraged to join in the annual float competition which offers first-, second- and third-place cash awards in both Business and General/Service Club categories.
Many levels of sponsorship are also still available. Parade entry and sponsor forms are available at bradleyil.org and on the Bradley Christmas Parade's Facebook page.
The traditional drawing for junior parade marshals, Miss Merry Christmas and Master Jack Frost, is open to Bradley children ages 6 to 10. Those chosen will receive crowns and will participate in the parade.
Merry and Jack will also help Santa after the parade. All children must have a parent's permission and signature on entry form to be eligible. Entries are available at the Bradley Village Hall, 147 S. Michigan Ave., and Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave.
Entries must be received by Nov. 22. Winners will be contacted by phone.
For additional information, contact by calling Gail Schultz at 815-936-5104 or emailing parade@bradleyil.org
