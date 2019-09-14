By Daily Journal staff report
Oak Orthopedics’ Dr. Rajeev Puri will present “Partial Knee Replacement in Virtual Reality” Tuesday at the Kankakee Area YMCA, 1075 N. Kennedy Dr., Kankakee. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. A Q&A session will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Puri will provide information on how a simulated, bloodless procedure to complete a partial knee replacement can lead to quicker recovery and a more natural-feeling knee.
Visit oakorth.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!