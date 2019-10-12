State Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst, R –Kankakee is hosting a free insurance and wellness fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9. The fair will take place at the Lisieux Pastoral Center, 371 St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee.
“The health of the 79th District is important. This event will give residents an idea of where to go for their health needs regardless of income,” Parkhurst said in a press release.
Local organizations will be available to offer resources for health care, health insurance, and health screenings for all in attendance. Available free screenings will include blood pressure, cholesterol, lung, glucose, and more. Scheduling for mammograms will also be available through AMITA St. Mary’s Hospital.
For additional information about this event, call the Parkhurst district office at (815) 523-7779.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!