KANKAKEE — The local state representative is against increasing income tax rates for wealthier taxpayers.
Earlier this year, Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst, R-Kankakee, voted against placing a state constitutional amendment instituting a progressive income tax on the November 2020 ballot. She also rejected a measure containing progressive tax rates if the amendment passed.
Under the plan, 97 percent of taxpayers would see the same rate or a slight reduction, with rates ranging from 4.75 percent to 7.95 percent.
Illinois’ flat tax now is 4.95 percent.
Under a progressive income tax system, legislators could change rates and tax brackets at any time, Parkhurst said in a recent interview.
“The way it is now, if you change the tax rate, you have to change it for everyone,” Parkhurst said.
The proposed rates might “sound nice, but I don’t believe them,” Parkhurst said, referring to majority Democrats.
She said she favors a flat tax because a progressive system of tax rates would allow for lawmakers to manipulate the tax code.
Also this year, Parkhurst opposed increasing the gas tax to 38 cents per gallon, from 19 cents. It was the first hike in nearly three decades.
She said she was against increasing the tax so much at once. Under the new law, the tax would rise with the inflation rate. She said the state should have had inflationary increases over the years.
“We should have made sure we had infrastructure funded all along,” Parkhurst said.
Elected in 2016, Parkhurst said she was for proposed road improvements near the expanding CSL Behring plant near Bourbonnais. That will likely be made possible because of a $45 billion highway bill that state lawmakers passed earlier this year. Parkhurst voted against that bill because it also included the gas tax hike.
Parkhurst said she and others are trying to get the funding wherever they can for the project near CSL, whose expansion is considered a key to boosting Kankakee County’s economy.
Like most lawmakers, Parkhurst has presented no specific plan to cut state spending, even though she calls for reductions.
“We keep increasing our spending,” she said. “We need to look at what’s important to our state.”
Sen. Toi Hutchinson, D-Olympia Fields, whose district includes Kankakee County, voted for the tax increases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!