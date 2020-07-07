KANKAKEE — The $2,000 expense for police security at the Fourth of July fireworks show in Kankakee will be paid by the Kankakee Valley Park District, the organizer of the event.
At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, Alderman Mike O’Brien, chairman of the council’s Budget Committee, suggested the city absorb the expense as a demonstration of community spirit.
The suggestion — like the fireworks themselves — went up in smoke.
While the matter was not discussed during the meeting, Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong was asked about O’Brien’s suggestion after the meeting. The mayor said the bill would not be absorbed by city taxpayers.
She noted council members were asked about sponsoring the annual fireworks show twice heading into the summer and on both occasions, the request was met with the thought that in these difficult financial times, the money — about $10,000 — could be spent in a better fashion.
She said the overtime expense for “The Kankakee Valley Park District Presents: Chairman Andrew Wheeler’s 4th of July Drive-In Fireworks Celebration” would be sent on.
After news came that the annual fireworks show would not be held, Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler took on the role of helping to raise $15,000 for a July 4 fireworks display. He noted Monday evening he was simply the title sponsor of the event and that it was a park district event. Wheeler donated $5,000 to be the event’s title sponsor.
Dayna Heitz, the park district’s executive director, said when contacted late Monday night that she had already been in touch with Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman about what the police expense came to and that the district would be taking care of the bill.
“We have the expense budgeted for. We are certainly taking care of it,” she said.
