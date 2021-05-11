With work completed on the Splash Valley Aquatic Park, the Kankakee Valley Park District has turned its attention to future capital needs.
The KVPD Board of Commissioners heard a presentation from Aaron Gold of Speer Financial of Chicago on its bonding options at a special meeting on Monday at the Bird Park administration building. The district has just one outstanding bond to pay off. It’s the one issued to renovate Splash Valley.
That $2 million bond will be paid off in 2026. An additional bond issue would be termed a wrap-around.
“And we’ve seen significant improvement on your rollovers, as far as bidding is concerned, as far as I think banks are starting to see improvement in the financial position of the district,” Gold said. “So that’s helping with the efficiency of the rollover as well.”
Gold also said it’s a good time to issue bonds as interest rates remain low.
The district has a growing list of improvements across many of its properties due to neglect. Dayna Heitz, executive director of the KVPD, listed a number of projects needing to be done, including paving parking lots at many of the parks and the entrance road to River Road Park, playgrounds, IT, vehicles, painting, lighting, repairing sidewalks at the Civic Auditorium and tennis court improvements.
“It’s not a comprehensive capital list,” Heitz said. “It’s not from a master plan. It’s the list that we’ve been putting together since this current administration [began], and every year we’ve been adding to it.”
The board approved a motion 4-0 to go forward with the process of issuing a bond of not more than $3 million. It could even be less than that or closer to $2 million. The board got the ball rolling now, as it’s a three-month-long process.
“This all goes to our capital, so that’s why we’re looking at trying to have enough and be able to spread these projects over the next couple of years,” Heitz said. “That’s what we’re looking at accomplishing.”
Heitz will put together a detailed list of projects that need to be done and with an estimated cost. Part of the bond issue is having a public hearing in the three-month process. It’s hopeful the bond sale would be in August.
Gold recommended that the bond sale take place before the fourth quarter because that time of the year gets packed with issues. Gold will start the legal process at the June board meeting.
“There’s a lot of competition for investors’ dollars,” he said. “Since it’s such a slow flow of funds right now, moving faster might be more advantageous to the district to take advantage of your market.”
Repayment of the bonds is made twice a year in July and December. Right now the only outstanding bond is the one used to renovate Splash Valley, and that payment is $236,725 — twice a year.
“This is the first year that everything else is paid off,” Heitz said.
The first payment of the new bond wouldn’t be due until December 2022.
“We put that into an Illinois Government Account, and then we draw on that when we have our projects. We need to use those funds within three years [of issue].”
