The Kankakee Valley Park District is hosting a “Best In Snow” snowman-building contest now through Sunday. Enter by building a snowman, snapping a photo and submitting the photo to KVPD via Facebook messenger. Include the builder’s name, number and email.
KVPD will post photos on its Facebook page Feb. 7 through 11 and contest voting will close at noon Feb. 11. The photo with the most “likes” will be awarded Best In Snow, and the winner will receive four public skate passes to Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena.
For more information, go to facebook.com/kankakeevalleyparkdistrict.
