The Bourbonnais Township Park District hired Dr. Ed Piatt as its interim executive director and Rob Romo as interim treasurer at a special meeting on Wednesday at Exploration Station.
The board voted 4-0 to hire Piatt to oversee the district until a new executive director can be hired. BTPD is currently accepting applications for the executive director position to replace Hollice Clark, who was relieved of his day-to-day duties in January.
Clark’s contract was through the end of April, so the district has been without an executive director for two and a half months. The board voted in September 2021 not to renew Clark’s contract. He had been in that position since 2007.
The board hired Romo by a 3-1 vote. The finance director for the Village of Bradley, Romo is taking over for Dan Borschnack, who resigned Jan 11. Board members Dave Zinanni, Bill Bukowski and Anthony Settle voted for Romo’s hiring, while president Brian Hebert voted against it.
Piatt is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of management experience. He is an adjunct professor of business at Olivet Nazarene University. Piatt, a lifelong Kankakee resident, is also an organizational-economic development consultant.
Piatt said the board contacted him about the interim position “because of the work I did with Olivet and writing [an opinion column] for the Daily Journal and with my leadership and management experience.”
Terms of the arrangement, including salary, are still in the works, he said.
“We’re still finishing that up, and I can’t comment on that until Monday,” Piatt said. “We’re still negotiating and finishing up everything.”
Romo has been Bradley’s finance director and treasurer since February 2019. Romo said he was approached by some BTPD board member to gauge his interest in the position.
“I want to help get this organization in the right direction,” he said. “This is an oversight position, not a day-to-day position.”
Romo will assist with strategic planning as well as dig into the district’s operations. He said this wouldn’t be a long-term arrangement, and thought it would be for perhaps one year.
Both Piatt and Romo will be introduced at the Board of Commissioners meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Exploration Station.
Daily Journal senior reporter Lee Provost contributed to this story.
