The Bourbonnais Township Park District board couldn’t come to an agreement Monday on two potential candidates to fill a vacant commissioner seat.
The vacancy was created when Kim Bennett moved out of the district and resigned from the board two months ago. The board met in executive session to discuss a possible replacement.
The board voted on two candidates, but both votes were deadlocked at 2-2. The remaining board members present for the vote were Brian Hebert, president, Wayne Delabre, vice president, and commissioners Clark Gregoire and Anthony Settle.
“We have no appointment at this time,” Hebert said.
Bennett’s vacant seat is up for re-election in April, so the seat could remain unfilled until that time.
“We can still bring it back up, or we can interview more candidates,” Hebert said.
If the board decides to consider more candidates and select a new commissioner, whoever it picks would then have to run for re-election in April to remain on the board.
The board could consider additional candidates and vote again at its next meeting on Dec. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!