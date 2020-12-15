The Kankakee Valley Park Board approved its tax levy proposals of $2,466,133 by a 4-0 vote at its monthly commissioners meeting Monday at the Bird Park administration building.
It asked for a 4.99 percent increase across the board.
“We’re not sure what the EAV [equalized assessed valuation] will be as to what we’ll end up with in the spring,” said Dayna Heitz, KVPD executive director.
The bulk of the levy is $1,085,550 for the corporate fund, while the bond escrow is $722,018. The recreational program request is for $560,775, IMRF is $14,790; social security is $48,000 and recreational programs for handicap is $35,000.
A public hearing was held before the vote, and there were no public comments in person or via Zoom.
The district won’t find out what the actual tax levy will be until late March or early April once the EAV is determined by the county assessor. Heitz said last year the tax levy was a 1.81 percent increase from 2018 to 2019, and she expects that to be likely a lower percent increase for 2020.
RESIDENT ADVISORY COMMITTEE
The board agreed to hold off on forming the resident advisory committee because of COVID concerns.
It was hopeful that the committee could be formed in January.
“All I have left to do is create the brochure and advertise for it,” Heitz said.
The resident advisory committee would consist of 14 community members, eight from Kankakee Township and six from Aroma Township. Kankakee Township would have four zones, two community members from each zone, and Aroma Township, which includes Sun River Terrace and part of St. Anne, will be split into three zones, with two members representing each zone.
The board said they will discuss further the advisory committee and might tweak how it might be formed.
“I’m not sold on the whole, so many representatives from every [township],” commissioner Dave Skelly said. “I think it’s going to have to go with who’s truly involved. ... If nobody in that district is interested, then we’ll have to look at that and tweak it.”
Commissioner J.J. Hollis said there should be enough people who want to be involved.
“Believe me, I get enough calls so I know there’s people who are interested,” he said.
The board agreed to discuss the resident advisory committee further at its January committee meeting and hopefully have a more clear picture of when it can start.
“A lot of that depends on where we’re at with the COVID at that time and what else comes up,” board president Bill Spriggs said. “... We’ve got time to work on it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!