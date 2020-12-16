The Kankakee Valley Park District might field an offer in the next month from a renewable energy company that wants to set up solar farms on district property.
The district owns five separate parcels of land near River Road Park, Splash Valley Aquatic Center and at the intersection of River Road and U.S. Route 45-52. The property is all farmland and is approximately 197 acres total.
The district already advertised for bids for the land to be farmed — which are due by Dec. 22 — through one- to three-year leases.
“We’ve had bids picked up, but I don’t know what is being returned,” said Dayna Heitz, executive director of KVPD at Monday’s board meeting. “The farm bid is only for farmland, agricultural land only, and that’s exactly what our land is zoned for — agricultural, recreation.”
The property was farmed this past season by Fecky Farms, but its lease is up and the board decided to put the land up for new bids.
“Historically, the district has always had farms lease on all of the property,” Heitz said.
If the district gets bids for farmland, the board can accept or reject the bids. If rejected, the board can entertain a bid from Trajectory Energy Partners for solar projects.
“There’s a lot of research that has to be done on this,” Heitz said.
The board discussed the possibility of solar farms on its property during the meeting, as the district might be able to make some money generated by the solar panels.
“I don’t believe that recreational land should be used as a solar field because of the locations they picked,” Heitz said. “One in particular is right on the river, and you have the dog park down there, the boat launch and the campground. Then you have a solar field in the middle of that, you just ruined the aesthetics of that river and everything that we have there.”
Board member J.J. Hollis said he met with a representative of Trajectory Energy Partners. The district could save money with the solar farm.
“We’re trying to save money, and one of the things he said the solar panels would do is, places like Splash Valley and Ice Valley, it would cut down on our bills significantly,” Hollis said. “... I think we need to research it and talk with the guy because I think it may be beneficial for us in the long run. ... We would make money off the lease, too.”
Board president Bill Spriggs said the monetary return the company is offering might not be enough, and the terms of the lease might be too long. He also had concerns on the environmental impact.
“There’s herds of deer all over those places,” Spriggs said. “You see those panels on Route 45 as you’re going toward Walmart, are pretty ugly. And they have to have room to travel on those fields for maintenance. ... I don’t know if we’re going to save all that much.”
Spriggs added that the KVPD is an environmental group, and the solar fields wouldn’t be a good fit.
“Looking at those things on River Road, that’s a hard pill for me to swallow,” he said. “I know we’d hear a lot of grief about that I’m sure. It’s not always about money.”
The board decided it could discuss the solar project further in January after the bidding process of the land for farmland is completed. After the board makes a decision on any possible farm bids, then Heitz said she can research all of the questions on solar if it’s appropriate.
