The Kankakee Valley Park District board of commissioners is considering having a resident advisory committee that would provide some input to the organization.
KVPD Executive Directory Dayna Heitz informed the board at Monday's board committee meeting that she has written up the bylaws for the panel that would include the number of members, how often it would meet, who else would be involved and what it could provide to the district.
"The board would be governing the [committee], and they would report to the board," Heitz said.
The resident advisory committee would consist of 14 community members, eight from Kankakee Township and six from Aroma Township. Kankakee Township would have four zones, two community members from each zone, and Aroma Township, which includes Sun River Terrace and part of St. Anne, will be split into three zones, with two members representing each zone.
"You want some people in the community who have shown an interest in the park district," commissioner JJ Hollis said. "I think I know about three or four people who may be interested."
A board member, some staff members and the executive director would also attend the committee meetings.
"We’d like to look to these community members because they can give us input as well," Heitz said.
If the commissioners approves the bylaws at this month's board meeting, the resident advisory committee could start in January.
"We’ll meet once a month," Heitz said. "It can be an hour, it can be two hours, depending on how much we talk about what’s going on. Do we have a project going on? They could be a big part of it, and we want them to bring forth to the board what projects should be done, what needs to be done and what parks need support."
The resident advisory committee would be just one part of determining the long-term goals of the park district.
"I’ll do a retreat with the commissioners and find out their viewpoints and what they perceive is their vision with the district moving forward, where our capital should be for the next so many years," Heitz said.
