BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Township Park District board couldn’t finalize a separation agreement with former Executive Director Hollice Clark.
The board met in executive session for 45 minutes following the regular board meeting on Monday at Exploration Station. No vote was taken after the board returned from the closed session.
“We couldn’t come to a consensus,” said Brian Hebert, board president.
Other board members are William Bukowski, Anthony Settle and Dave Zinanni.
Clark’s contract was set to end April 30 but the board voted 4-0 on Sept. 1, 2021, not to renew his contract. Clark had served as the park district’s executive director since April 30, 2007.
Clark was informed in writing on Jan. 7 by the board that he would receive his scheduled pay through April 30, but that his services were no longer needed.
The board voted 4-0 in a special meeting on Jan. 12, authorizing its attorney to draw up the separation agreement. Both parties must sign the agreement for it to become official.
No details of the agreement have been released because it deals with personnel matters. It’s unclear when the agreement might be finalized.
During the regular session, the board voted 4-0 to work on an advertisement for finding a new executive director. No parameters have been set on when a new executive director will be hired.
“We’re still working on it,” Hebert said.
The board will be advertising this week to fill a board vacancy. Applications will be accepted until March 31. The board has been working with only four members since Sept. 17, 2021, when former commissioner Wayne Delabre resigned.
