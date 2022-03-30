Boat ramp to be closed

Piggush Engineering made a recommendation to close off the east wall of the harbor, which means that river access will not be allowed through the boat ramp in Beckman Harbor.

"The ramp will be closed down in April," said Dayna Heitz, executive director of KVPD. "That way nobody will get hurt. We can’t predict what the weather will be or the [possible] flooding.

"If the east wall would collapse while somebody is pulling in or out, that would be a huge problem. We really don’t know the lifespan of it, and that’s not something we want to take a chance on."