KANKAKEE — Project SUN will host a presentation for parents and other caregivers offering tips for identifying mental, emotional and behavioral health concerns, as well as resources for next steps.
This Parent Café titled “Identifying Children’s Mental, Emotional and Behavioral Health Concerns,” will be offered from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18, via GoToWebinar. For more information or to register, visit projectsunkankakee.org or Project SUN Facebook page’s @ProjectSUNKankakee.
Cindy Luzeniecki, local interagency/transition coordinator, and Dr. Lisa Gassin, behavioral sciences professor at Olivet Nazarene University, will present at the webinar on early identification and interventions for children from birth age 3, as well as next steps that can be taken for children over the age of 3.
Project SUN is a strong and unified network that is family-driven and youth-guided. It is dedicated to strengthening the children’s behavioral health system of care in Kankakee County through a coordinated network of services and supports that address the needs of the whole child.
To learn more about the Project SUN initiative, call 815.304.5933 or visit projectsunkankakee.org.
