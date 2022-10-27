Daily Journal logo

BOURBONNAIS — Two parents of LGBTQ+ children spoke to members of the Bourbonnais Township Park District board about a scarecrow contest display they found offensive and hurtful at Monday’s meeting.

During public comments, Jen Kafner, of Bourbonnais, and Kathy King-Watters, of Monee, spoke about a sign in a display from a supporter of Republican candidate for the 40th State Senate District Phil Nagel.

It depicted Captain America as a scarecrow, next to a sign saying “No” to two proposed bills regarding sex education taught in public schools and placing a feminine hygiene product dispenser in boys’ locker rooms.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

