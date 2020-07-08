KANKAKEE — Just 11 days after its reopening, Paramount Theatre in downtown Kankakee announced it is closing once again. And just like last time, it’s only temporary.
“After much deliberation and with a heavy heart, Classic Cinemas has decided to temporarily re-close our locations after the end of business on Thursday, July 9,” read a statement from Classic Cinemas, the parent company for Paramount Theatre. “Our team took pride in implementing the health and safety protocols and received high marks for their efforts.”
The company said the lack of new movies and the extra costs have made its current business model unsustainable.
“We are in this for the long term so we look forward to welcoming you back just as soon as the outlook improves and new movies are released,” the company said.
The company says it won’t be relaunching Classic Cinemas To-Go, but welcome support through the purchase of gift cards for future viewings.
The theater will continue to play this week’s slate of movies until Thursday. With new movies from studios still on hold, the theater has been showing previously viewed titles. This week’s offerings include “Deadpool,” “Ghostbusters,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “The Jungle Book,” and “Trolls World Tour.”
For showtimes, visit classiccinemas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!