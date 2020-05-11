KANKAKEE — While the marquee has turned back on, Paramount Theatre isn’t showing movies again yet. Instead, the main feature is popcorn.
On Friday, the Classic Cinemas movie theater began offering curbside pickup for fresh popcorn and other concessions.
“We’re looking forward to seeing our guests again,” said Chris Johnson, CEO and owner of Classic Cinemas. “We’ve had quite a few guests request popcorn pickup, and our employees are excited to get back to work. We’ll have limited staff managing to-go orders to maintain social distancing, while others deep clean and put a plan in place to provide the best guest experience for when we’re able to show movies again.”
Classic Cinemas shut down its projectors on March 16 but were able to bring back the full staff on May 1.
The to-go menu — which will include popcorn, drinks, ICEEs, candy and nachos — is only available at the Paramount Theatre, 213 N. Schuyler Ave. The Meadowview Theatre will not be opening for pickup concessions because of ongoing construction for its expansion.
At that location, the company has taken this down time to continue construction on its Meadowview Theatre expansion and add optional seat warmers to recliners at both the Paramount and Meadowview locations.
The downtown Kankakee theater will be open daily for walk-ins. Pre-orders also can be placed via phone at 815-932-1885 or online at ClassicCinemas.com. Pre-ordering will allow guests to have contact-free curbside pickup.
Hours are currently Monday through Thursday 4 to 7 p.m., Friday 3 to 8 p.m., Saturday noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
