Health and safety FAQs

Will employees be wearing masks and gloves?

Yes.

Are masks required for guests?

Guests will need to wear masks unless eating or drinking in the auditorium. If guests need to leave their seat, including at the conclusion of the movie, a mask is required.

Will there still be free refills?

Yes, but a new container will be provided each time (with proof of receipt).

Source: classiccinemas.com