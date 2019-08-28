KANKAKEE — On Tuesday, Chebanse resident Mary Lou Papineau ended her 35-year Daily Journal career.
It was exactly a 35-year career.
Hired on Aug. 27, 1984, Papineau worked her final day Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
“It’s exactly the same day. I didn’t plan it that way. It just worked out that way,” she said.
The mother of two sons, Eddie Jr., 48, and Jason, 43, Papineau started her Journal career dealing with supply and credit letters, and transitioned to payroll and bank transactions.
“I’ve enjoyed it or I wouldn’t have stayed,” she said Tuesday following a send-off party with co-workers. “The people here have always been like a second family to me.”
Len R. Small, president and CEO of the Daily Journal, credited Papineau for her many years of wonderful service to the newspaper and fellow employees.
“We are wishing you all the happiness in your retirement. You are welcomed back at any time,” Small said.
Sally Hendron, the Journal’s vice president of finance, and Cindy Liptak, the Journal’s finance director, applauded Papineau for her acumen in the reconciliation of bank accounts, general ledger accounts and flex (medical spending) accounts.
“Your years of institutional knowledge have truly been an asset to this organization,” Hendron said.
Papineau plans to enjoy herself in retirement.
“I’m going to stop and smell the roses. I have a lot of friends. My calendar is already filling up.”
