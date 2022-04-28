Police departments have used “WANTED” posters for generations. The posters were designed to inform the public about criminals on the lam. They featured a picture of the alleged offender, the suspect’s age, as well as the crime committed.
The posters local police departments — as well as those throughout the United States — are likely to distribute now would have the image of a Ford Explorer, perhaps a Chevy Tahoe.
What police departments are having trouble capturing today are police vehicles, for which there is a nationwide shortage.
The shortage can be traced back to 2020, when pandemic restrictions and closures caused vehicle manufacturers to order fewer microchips, hundreds of which are used in a single vehicle. In the meantime, demand for consumer electronics increased, and chip manufacturers responded by switching production, according to industry reports.
How many vehicle orders have gone unfilled is not known, but there is no question the number would be in the thousands.
The Kankakee Police Department placed an order for seven Explorers a year ago. To date, they have received one, said Police Chief Robin Passwater. In mid May, he will put in another order for four more.
When those could arrive is anyone’s guess.
“Never in the past have we faced an issue like this,” Passwater said. “In the past, we were able to tell them what we needed and, in a few months, you got them. It was a normal transaction.”
If anything has been learned within the past couple years, it may be there is no such thing as “normal” any longer.
So why order a vehicle that may not arrive?
Simple, Passwater said.
“You have to get on the list. If you’re not on the list, your department will never get them,” he said.
Most police vehicles reach an end of a productive life at 85,000 to 100,000 miles. While many citizens would rightfully note they use their vehicles well beyond that mileage barrier, Passwater says a squad car is rarely shut off and it can be used for as much as 20 hours a day.
The wear and tear adds up quickly as a squad car is basically a rolling office. The vehicle support several computerized functions related to the officer’s work.
Bradley Police Chief Don Barber said his department was able to gain three new Chevy Tahoes last year out of Iowa. He will soon be putting in his May order for six more, but at the pace of fulfilled orders, he is not anticipating seeing those vehicles until October or November at the earliest.
Even then, he noted, by the time the vehicle is outfitted with the special equipment needed, it would likely not be ready for service until year’s end.
Bradley has a six-vehicle, three-shift patrol force operating 365 days a year.
“If vehicles get too old, they can nickel-and-dime you to death. We would like to have our new vehicles on the street by June, but I don’t think that will be happening,” he said.
Like Passwater, Barber would have never imagined equipping his department with new vehicles as being an issue.
The region’s largest department in terms of vehicles, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, was given the OK to purchase 11 Chevy Tahoes in August 2021 at a cost of $411,000.
Sheriff Mike Downey said the department attempts to get 11 of the vehicles yearly so they are not spending money on repairs of units past their prime.
“We’re looking to do that again. We just don’t know when they’re going to be available,” the sheriff said.
The new vehicle range cost about $33,000 to $34,000. By the time they are upgraded with police equipment, the cost is closer to $40,000.
“I think the prices are going to continue to go up,” he noted.
No matter a department’s size, the issue is the same.
In Manteno, Chief Alan Swinford said he has three vehicles on order. He has no idea on a timeframe for the vehicles’ arrival, most likely late 2022. The village has eight marked squad vehicles.
“We’re not holding our breath,” he said, nothing that the wait time only increases from year to year.
“Just getting them would be a victory,” he noted.
The Bourbonnais Village Board gave Chief Jim Phelps the green light to purchase five vehicles this year.
He said the pandemic caused more than just people getting ill. It has caused police departments to stretch additional years out of vehicles even though they had reached their retirement age.
“Gone are the days when there used to be an abundance of police cars on the [sales] lot and you handed them the check and drove it off the lot,” he said. “That hasn’t happened in a few years.”
Journal reporters Jeff Bonty and Chris Breach contributed to this story.
