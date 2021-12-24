BRADLEY — Even a pandemic can’t stop Connie Wietrzykowski from delivering Christmas wishes to the men and women in the armed forces serving overseas.
Since 2018, the Bradley woman — known as the “Christmas card lady” to many — has sent out more than 17,000 Christmas cards to the troops, including 1,350 this holiday season.
Wietrzykowski, 67, started the year-long effort with her sister Kathy while working at a local McDonald’s. She has since retired from the restaurant after 20 years.
The first three years of the effort saw Wietrzykowski average more than 4,500 cards annually.
She said generous people made this year’s effort a Christmas miracle.
“It’s been an unusual year since things were shut down, but I am thankful to all who made this happen,” Wietrzykowski said of those who donated Christmas cards, envelopes and money to purchase cards.
Signed “Connie and family,” she writes a personal message in each card. Her husband of more than 30 years, Vince, helps her pack the finished cards in bundles.
Vince served in the National Guard for 20 years.
After preparing the cards, she takes them to the American Legion in Beecher which sends the cards overseas. To reach the troops in time for the holidays, the cards must be delivered to Amvets before Halloween.
While she has taken time off before starting work on Christmas 2022’s batch, Wietrzykowski said she has come up with the message she will write in those cards: “Here we are, another year has passed. All my family is thankful for joy on Earth. Plus, thank you very kindly for all you do in keeping us safe and out of harm’s way.”
Wietrzykowski said anyone wanting to donate cards for military personnel can drop them off at her home at 371 N. Wabash Ave. in Bradley.
