When people watch Jessica Carter paint, they see an eccentric, bubbly artist turning plain white walls into a colorful masterpiece.
But that isn’t all they are witnessing. They don’t know it, but they are watching Carter’s therapy. They are watching a domestic violence survivor overcome her trauma. They are watching a 35-year-old single mother of three children — including one who has autism — in a rhythm. They are watching an Army veteran give back to fellow soldiers and animal care organizations.
They are watching Carter paint a colorful present and future over a darker past.
“I can paint for hours,” Carter said. “It’s so euphoric to be able to have that feeling of just sitting and concentrating, and nothing around me matters. … Just seeing how both of my hands can paint together is just pure amazement to me. To step back and see what I’m doing is pretty gnarly.”
‘Military brat’
Carter grew up a “military brat.” Her grandfather was a Marine. Her father served in the Navy. She and her siblings were all born on military bases.
At 21 years old, Carter joined the Army, becoming the first woman in her family to serve in the military.
“I choose the Army because I wanted to do something different than everyone else in my family,” Carter said. “My brother joined the Navy, so I went to the Army. He later joined the Army.”
Carter planned on spending her entire career in the Army. However, her tenure in the military ended after four years. She and her ex-fiance, whom she had two children with, found out their son had autism. She left the Army to tend to her son.
She and her ex-fiance amicably separated shortly after their son’s diagnosis. Then, her ex-fiance died from cancer.
“That was when the downward spiral began,” Carter said. “I can’t overlook it. Every time my children do something amazing, I always think about him. After he died, that’s when the thought of being a single mom set in.”
Years after her ex-fiance’s passing, Carter started dating a Special Forces soldier from the Army. Together, they had her youngest daughter and got engaged.
The six-and-a-half-year relationship became complicated by war. Carter’s ex-fiance suffered from combat-related PTSD after returning from war. On several occasions, he assaulted Carter.
A few years later, Carter was diagnosed with PTSD caused by a combination of losing her first fiance and being domestically abused by her second.
“I’ve struggled with it for a few years,” Carter said. “It brings me out of my comfort zone. Having that kind of PTSD is hard because a lot of people don’t know that part about me. They just see me as an artist or somebody super funny and bubbly. That’s who I am, but they don’t see the other side of me, which is why I enjoy painting.”
Art From the Heart
To cope with her trauma, Carter started painting. She took art classes with a mentor in Alabama and found a release.
She enjoys it so much that she got a tattoo of her paintbrush and a watercolor palette on her left arm.
“Through my own therapy and soul searching, I found painting was a great outlet to cancel out those noises and day-to-day struggles that I still deal with,” Carter said. “Painting cancels everything out. It helps me de-stress.”
At first, Carter focused on painting canvases. She painted commission pieces for friends and acquaintances. One of them stood out to her. A man asked her to paint a piece that he could give to his wife.
“That was something he gave from his heart,” Carter said. “It was something that you can’t buy at a store. It was something he had made because he loves his wife.”
That piece inspired Carter to start her business, Art From the Heart. She moved her business and three children from Alabama to Bradley three years ago so that she could be close to her mother’s side of her family.
After moving to Bradley, her business expanded from painting canvases to painting murals and logos and running paint parties at several area businesses. Through that, people have embraced Carter’s recovery.
“My canvases have gone from 10 inches to 30-foot walls,” Carter said. “It’s very humbling to see the growth in myself. People believe in me. That’s why they give me these opportunities. Having that joy of seeing other people smile from my artwork or for them to give it to other people helps me because it is a positive reinforcement.”
Carter has left her mark on Kankakee County in several ways. She donates the proceeds from her paint nights to veteran and animal care organizations. She is the only sanctioned artist for Dirtbag Clothing, which is sold at The Looney Bin. And she has painted murals and logos at Urban Farmer, EVOLVE Clothing Co., Rustic Roots Salon, Fit Body U, Urban Barbershop Co. and several other businesses.
“It’s so cool to actually see the look on my kids’ faces whenever they see my artwork,” Carter said. “When your 3-year-old is in the car and she goes, ‘Look, mommy! There’s your artwork! Can I take a picture with it?’ It definitely brings tears to my eyes because that’s something my daughter can be proud of.”
And by sharing her art and struggles with domestic violence, she hopes to paint a better perspective on life.
“I want to try to pass along to my children that no matter what you have gone through, you can still find a positive balance in life and still spread positivity no matter what kind of situation you might have been in during your life,” Carter said.
