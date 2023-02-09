...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM CST /9 AM EST/ THIS
MORNING TO 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast
Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 8 AM CST /9 AM EST/ this morning to 6 PM CST /7 PM
EST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts are expected for
areas along and south of the Kankakee River.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds to 35 kt and significant waves
to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
A home in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue in Kankakee was declared a nuisance property in November 2020.
KANKAKEE — The owner of a Kankakee home — which was deemed a nuisance property in 2020 — will begin serving a 12-day sentence in March for being in contempt of court.
Irene Guzman, 45, of Kankakee, was in court Wednesday.
She was held in contempt by Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson after she did not pay the required bond allowing her, her husband and two grandchildren to remain living on the property, 456 S. Lincoln Ave.
In 2019, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office filed a misdemeanor maintaining a public nuisance charge against the home as a nuisance property because city of Kankakee and Kankakee County officials claimed it was used by people tied to the Latin Kings, including two of Guzman’s sons, Hernan and Ruben Carmona.
Dickenson said in his November 2020 ruling that Guzman and her husband could stay in their home as well as two of their grandchildren. No other people were allowed on the property for at least a year.
Dickenson’s ruling included Guzman paying a $5,000 security bond.
Guzman failed to pay the required bond, said Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Watson.
In December 2020, Watson filed a motion asking for Dickenson to revoke the bond. Dickenson granted the motion and sentenced Guzman to 15 days in jail.
However, Eric Davis, Guzman’s attorney, filed a motion to vacate the original ruling in July of 2022.
On Dec. 8, Dickenson denied the motion to vacate his order but shortened the sentence to 12 days.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
