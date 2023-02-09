456 S. Lincoln

A home in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue in Kankakee was declared a nuisance property in November 2020.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The owner of a Kankakee home — which was deemed a nuisance property in 2020 — will begin serving a 12-day sentence in March for being in contempt of court.

Irene Guzman, 45, of Kankakee, was in court Wednesday.

She was held in contempt by Kankakee County Circuit Judge William Dickenson after she did not pay the required bond allowing her, her husband and two grandchildren to remain living on the property, 456 S. Lincoln Ave.

