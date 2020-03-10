CHEBANSE — Troopers with Illinois State Police District 21 Ashkum responded overnight Monday to a semi crash on I-57 southbound near Chebanse.
A truck trailer pulling a semi trailer struck a concrete barrier wall and suffered significant damage. A portion of the trailer was hanging over the barrier wall after the crash, which resulted in the southbound lanes being blocked for several hours.
Multiple agencies assisted state police at the scene, including fire protection districts from Otto and Chebanse townships, Riverside Healthcare ambulance and the Illinois Department of Transportation.
