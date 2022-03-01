BRADLEY — Following through on its threat to dig up the sewer connection to Bradley properties that are delinquent on sewer bills, the village administration said it will begin that task this week.
Bradley Finance Director Rob Romo said during Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting that of the approximate $280,000 of overdue sewer bills, some $47,000 have been paid since the village announced its collection plans on Feb. 14.
Romo indicated that the $47,000 figure represented about 20 delinquent accounts. He estimated there are perhaps up to 60 accounts still with past due balances exceeding $1,000.
The village administration noted that of the $280,000 of overdue accounts, $150,000 could be classified as “extremely” delinquent — meaning more than $1,000 of overdue service.
To deal with accounts that are not being satisfied, the village will turn to the backhoe.
The village, Romo said, will dig up the sewer line of perhaps five properties this week. Once the line is dug up, a new line is put in place, but it has a stop in it not allowing fluid to pass through.
The village will then contact water provider Aqua Illinois to have the water service stopped. Water service is not allowed where there is no sewer service.
Once the account balance is brought up to date, the blocked line will be removed and a new section of sewer line will be installed. Romo said reconnecting the line is not a complicated process and will be completed by village staff.
Romo said he is pleased with the amount of accounts which have been brought up to date, but there are many others yet to go.
Many of the past due accounts have been on the village books for years, some up to 15 years of little to no payment.
