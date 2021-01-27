As someone at 65 or older, you’ve heard you’re now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. You want to get the shot to protect yourself, but you have questions.
But, who do you call? Do you need to make an appointment? Or can you just go to a nearby pharmacy or the county health department to get the shot?
There’s clearly a lot to frustrate a person, and John Bevis says he fully understands the frustration residents are currently feeling.
The Kankakee County Health Department administrator told the Kankakee County Board’s executive committee during its meeting this week, “I know the frustration for the public of having to order shots week to week, and having information changing daily from the state. I feel the pain. We are trying to do the best we can with the staff we have.”
Currently, Illinois is in Phase 1B of its vaccine distribution process. Included are residents 65 and older, but also healthcare workers, residents at long-term care facilities, first responders, teachers and other frontline essential workers.
When the Illinois Department of Public Health made the decision to add those 65 and older to Phase 1B — which was three weeks ago — it created logistical problems.
That is where having the pharmacies at Meijer and Jewel/Osco in Kankakee and Bourbonnais onboard to administer the vaccine has helped, Bevis said.
“We are slowly and methodically getting through this phase,” he said.
So how do you register to receive the vaccine?
Those eligible under Phase 1B can register on the KCHD’s website, kankakeehealth.org, or its Facebook page to fill out a survey. It requires you to provide your name, age, occupation and answer a few questions.
Once you’ve completed the registration, Bevis said your work is done.
“We will contact you. You don’t have to call,” he said. “If you are on the list, we will call you.”
For those without internet or a smartphone, the health department recently added a phone registration option. To access the system, call 815-802-9449.
Because pharmacies calling registered recipients to schedule appointments may have phone numbers from outside the area, Bevis encourages residents to answer their phone or listen to the voicemail messages.
Meijer is also taking online registrations. You can find that option at clinic.meijer.com.
